LS polls biggest challenge for EPS and AIADMK: Vaigaichelvan

CHENNAI: The Lok Sabha elections and stitching up a formidable alliance are the two big challenges for the AIADMK and its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, party spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said during a tête-à-tête with Shanmugha Sundaram J.

The former school education minister said that the alliance with the BJP was haunting the party and snapping ties with the national party was a bold decision taken by Palaniswami.

Admitting that some seniors are pushing the party leadership to reverse its decision, Vaigaichelvan said that the top brass is firm on its decision and there will be no form of pre or post-poll alliance with the BJP. Following are the excerpts from the interview…

You were a contemporary leader and fellow Cabinet minister of Edappadi K Palaniswami in the AIADMK regime under J Jayalalithaa. How do you evaluate his leadership and political acumen as party general secretary?

After Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) demise, several people proclaimed that the AIADMK government under Edappadi K Palaniswami would not survive for a month or two. After that, spin doctors opined that he would fade away within a year and the government would fall apart and it was followed by the prediction that the AIADMK would not cross single digits in the Assembly polls. But he proved the predictions wrong and his critics and completed the 4 years and 4 months regime after Amma’s demise. After facing a lot of legal battles, he came out like a Phoenix bird. He earned the respect and trust of the branch secretary to the headquarters functionaries, party MLAs, and MPs in the last 2.5 years as leader of the opposition.

Since the demise of former AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, the party and its present leadership have been facing several challenges. According to you, what is the biggest challenge ahead for the party and its general secretary Palaniswami?

The Lok Sabha polls are the biggest challenge in front of him (EPS). And there is no doubt about it. Our leader has overcome several challenges. Hence, we are confident that he will overcome this (LS polls) challenge too. We snapped our ties with the BJP. At present, we do not have major alliance partners. But we are trying to stitch an alliance and are also gradually gaining the trust of the minorities. Meanwhile, we do not have a national face for the PM candidature, but we are appealing to the people of the State to vote for us to become the third largest party in the parliament. It will empower us to play a key role in choosing the PM (after the polls). This will help us to get the necessary projects and funds for the development of the State.

So, you are saying that the onus is on the people of TN to make AIADMK an influential political force in national politics?

No, we urge the people to give their mandate like the 2014 LS polls. So, we will be in a position to choose the Prime Minister and it will also help us make an impact in the Parliament. If that happens, we, unlike the DMK MPs who did nothing for the welfare of the State, will ensure the needs and demands are taken care of and protect the rights of the State. Moreover, we are not the only party that is going to face the polls without a PM face. A similar situation prevails in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and several other states where the regional parties have not spoken about the Prime Minister candidate.

There is a difference of opinion among senior-level leaders on severing ties with the BJP, with a section of senior leaders wanting the party leadership to reverse its decision. Is it so?

In any political party, opinions differ and it is common. But what is important is the decision of the party leadership.

Do you regret the alliance with the BJP that contributed to the poll debacles in 2019 and 2021 and resulted in the dwindling popularity of the AIADMK among the minorities?

Yes.

AIADMK is a political party that ruled the State for over 30 years and is known for stitching formidable alliances. But now, the party remains without an alliance despite coming out of the BJP-led NDA three months ago. Is this a major setback for the party ahead of the fast-approaching LS polls?

The DMK has been engaging in talks with leaders of the alliance parties and keeping them in the cuddle with the promise of allocating more seats. After the AIADMK came out of the BJP alliance, it created a lot of scope to bring many political parties to our alliance, including the parties from the opposition camp. Already several parties have spoken to us and the talks are still going on. Once we go in full throttle in alliance talks, it will create a massive wave in the political landscape of the state. You will see that the AIADMK that formed the government seven times will form a formidable alliance soon. We will also effectively use the failure of the DMK regime mismanagement in cyclone and flood in a ‘Work From Home’ fashion as no ministers and MLAs of the ruling party were seen in the field to help the people.

Same charges have been levelled against the AIADMK. And the LoP is criticised for his absence in the State capital and at a crucial juncture. How do you see this?

No. Our leader returned to Chennai from Salem (on December 5) and immediately visited the flood-affected areas in Chennai and was involved in flood relief measures. Likewise, our leader reached Thoothukudi and visited flood-affected areas immediately after the heavy rains and floods. But the CM (MK Stalin) camped in Delhi and held talks with the INDIA bloc when the people of the southern districts were devastated due to heavy rain and flood. But he gave an excuse that he was staying in Delhi to meet the PM as the appointment was postponed. Being the CM, his presence was warranted here when the State faced a severe natural calamity, leaving people in the southern districts in distress.

There is a charge among the public that the AIADMK had also failed to extend relief measures during the Chennai floods.

As an opposition party, we have done our best to help the public. It is the duty of the ruling party, and we have limitations.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is charging that EPS and his coterie dismantled and destroyed a massive political movement, AIADMK, created by MGR and groomed by Jayalalithaa for their personal greed and political gains. He has also stated to have secrets that would put EPS in jail. What is your view on these statements?

O Panneerselvam is an expired drug. The people rejected him and it is better to ignore him to avoid side-effects. Meanwhile, the people were well aware of his Dharmayutham and a chain of events that unfolded following that. He is the person who demanded the removal of VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran and sought an inquiry into the demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa). He, however, did not appear before the Arumugasamy Commission that was constituted to probe into the late CM’s death and now has joined hands with them.

Are you drawing a parallel between OPS and MGR, who levelled corruption charges against the DMK government but did not appear before the Sarkaria Commission, to avoid inquiry after levelling charges?

No. MGR is a mass leader.

There are whispers in the party headquarters that many of the senior and young leaders are unwilling to contest in the LS polls, fearing defeat. Is it so?

No, it’s untrue. They might have wished to contest in assembly polls.

Will you contest in the LS poll?

If the party leadership asks to contest the polls. I will contest.