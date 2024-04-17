LS polls: Bank holiday declared on April 19 for elections, check details here

CHENNAI: The first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 will be begin from April 19, and the results will be declared on June 4.

Owing to polling days, banks will be closed in the respective cities, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024.

Elections will be held in seven stages with the first phase on April 19,

The second on April 26,

The third on May 7,

The fourth on May 13,

The fifth on May 20,

The sixth on May 25 and

The seventh phase on June 1.

States in which election is held in the 1st phase are: Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Uttarakhand (5 seats), Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Manipur (2 seats), Meghalaya (2 seats), Mizoram (1 seat), Nagaland (1 seat), Sikkim (1 seat), Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Banks in Chennai, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur and Shillong will remain closed on April 19.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a public holiday on April 19 as voting will take place in all 39 Lok Sabha seats and bypoll will be held for Vilavancode Assembly constituency.