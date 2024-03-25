LS polls: Argument erupts between DMK, AIADMK over filing of nominations

CHENNAI: An argument occurred among members DMK and AIADMK on Monday at North Chennai constituency, when both the political parties demanded the official to accept their party`s nomination first.

Royapuram Mano and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy are the nominees of AIADMK and DMK respectively in North Chennai constituency.

During the nomination process at the Regional deputy commissioner office at Royapuram zone (zone 5) initially, there was an accusation of bias in figuring out who would file the nomination first.

The quarrel opened up in the front of the returning officer for the Chennai North constituency when, Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar urged the official to accept their party's nomination first.

When the AIADMK candidate Mano mentioned that he had gotten the token through a political member then, Minister Sekar Babu intervened and it led into an argument.



Subsequently, Regional Deputy Commissioner of North Regional, Katta Ravi Theja communicated with the TN chief election officer Satyabrata Sahoo concerning the incident.

Later the candidates contesting in North Chennai constituency filed their nominations including DMK candidates Kalanidhi Veerasamy and Jayanthi, ADMK candidate Manoharan, Paul Kanagaraj of BJP.

The AIADMK legal wing functionary and former MLA Babu Murugavel lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the ruling party for violating the norms while submitting nomination. They requested to take suitable action against them.