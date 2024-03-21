LS Polls: Annamalai holds meet with JP Nadda; likely to ink deal with PMK, TMC & OPS faction

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP unit led by president K Annamalai is holding a discussion with the party's national president JP Nadda through video conference over the seat allocation to the allies.

After the meeting, the BJP is likely to formally ink the seat-sharing pact with the PMK, TMC and the OPS camp.

Earlier, to end the deadlock in the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state, Union Ministers VK Singh and G Kishan Reddy came to Chennai on March 10 to hold alliance talks and seal the seat-sharing pact with the PMK.