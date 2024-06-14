LS polls: Alliance with national party helped DMK, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state only because of its alliance with the national party.

Palaniswami, while addressing reporters in Coimbatore airport said, “the DMK had secured votes only because of its alliance with a national party. If the DMK contested without an alliance, it would have got only lesser votes.”

He said, “The rights of the state could not be protected in an alliance with a national party- Congress or BJP.”

Claiming that AIADMK’s vote share has increased by one per cent in this poll as compared to the 2019 LS polls, Palaniswami however said the vote share of both DMK and BJP has dropped as compared to the last parliamentary polls.

“This, despite both the DMK and BJP, being ruling parties. But they are making contradictory statements that AIADMK’s vote share has dipped,” he said.