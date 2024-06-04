LS polls: AIADMK will win, disprove exit poll predictions, says Vijaya Baskar

TIRUCHY: Disproving exit poll predictions, AIADMK has come out successful on several occasions and so we are not bothered about anything and will concentrate on the counting, said the former minister C Vijaya Baskar here on Monday.

Speaking among AIADMK counting centre agents in Tiruchy, Vijaya Baskar said, AIADMK has witnessed several such exit poll predictions and this time, the party terms it to be one such prediction to appease someone. “We have come out successful on several occasions by disproving the prediction and so the agents should not lose heart and proceed to the counting centres with high spirit as we would secure a decent number of seats,” Vijaya Baskar said.

Emphasising that the counting agent position is an honourable one in the party, the former minister asked the AIADMK agents to be alert all through the process and not to give ears to any negative comments and don’t involve in any unnecessary arguments, but stay till all rounds of counting get completed, he said.

Vijaya Baskar said that the party had worked well for the candidate in Tiruchy segment and so the leaders are certain about AIADMK’s victory. “But still, you need to stay strong and register opposition whenever it is needed. “The party leaders will wait outside for timely support,” he added.

The counting centre agents alone will get the results first and we all will present the victory before the general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, said Vijaya Baskar.