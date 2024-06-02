LS polls: AIADMK will dispel exit polls and win more seats, says D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said the party would debunk the exit poll predictions for the Lok Sabha polls and win more seats.

"Our party will debunk the exit polls and it will win more seats in the LS polls, " said Jayakumar on Sunday on exit polls that gave three to four seats to the BJP and placed the AIADMK in third place by stating that it would win one or two seats.

Some of the exit polls predicted that the BJP led National Democratic Alliance would perform better than the prime opposition party, AIADMK, in TN by securing more than 21% votes.

Jayakumar further said that the party leader is not concerned about which party forming government at the Centre, but it would continue to work for the welfare of the people of the state and continue to reflect the thought and voice of the TN people in the Parliament.

Pointing out the suspension of a police officer a day ahead of his retirement and revoking the order, Jayakumar ridiculed Chief Minister M K Stalin for remaining "ignorant" on his government.

The Madras high Court had earlier issued a direction not to suspend government employees on or before the day of their retirement.

"Without knowing the HC order, the home department had issued an order placing a police officer on suspension a day before his retirement. But the order has been repealed shortly, " he said and noted that the CM is unaware what is happening in the department that comes under his jurisdiction.