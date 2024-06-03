LS polls: Actor Sarath kumar performs 'Angapradakshinam' in Virudhunagar temple for his wife to win

CHENNAI: Actor and Politician Sarath Kumar on Monday offered special prayers and rituals at the Arulmigu Sri Parasakti Mariyamman Temple at Virudhunagar, expressing the desire for Narendra Modi to come to power for the third time as Prime Minister and for his wife Radhika Sarath Kumar to achieve success in the assembly elections.

At the same time, special prayers and rituals were conducted for the goddess

.Meanwhile, Radhika Sarathkumar is constesting in the assembly election in Virudhunagar area on behalf of BJP Party.

The seven phase election results to be announced tomorrow