LS Polls: Actor Karunas-led Mukkulathor Pulipadai supports DMK-led INDIA bloc

CHENNAI: The Mukkulathor Pulipadai party leader, Karunas on Thursday announced his support for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Karunas met CM Stalin and expressed his support, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

'We have to unite under one umbrella to defeat the BJP's fascist Sanatana Shakti and to bring down AIADMK. This parliamentary election should be used as a platform to protect the country,' the press note read.

'To defeat sectarian forces, to restore religious harmony and civilised people's democracy in India, to protect social justice and to get the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' bloc to win in the 2024 parliamentary election field, Mukkulathor Pulipadai stands with DMK,' it added.

Karunas also stated that, 'If the Modi Government comes again, the corporate loot will be in the hands of Indian big businessmen. The BJP has ruled at the centre for the past 10 years. This parliamentary election is the perfect opportunity for us to end the Modi government's anti-people policies and defeat the slave traitor party AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.'

'Various allied parties will extend their support to DMK, along with Mukkulathor Pulipadai Party carrying out its campaign in all 40 constituencies to make this strong alliance win 40 seats,' he added.