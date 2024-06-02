LS polls: 2 Nodal officers appointed for Tamil Nadu for election vote counting

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed Additional Chief Electoral Officer Anne Joseph and Public Secretary Nanthakumar as nodal officers on Sunday.

It has been announced that they will coordinate the activities for the vote counting process on June 4.

Parliamentary elections were held in India from 19 April to 1 June in seven phases.

The Election Commission has completed all the preparations for vote counting in Tamil Nadu which will commence at 8 am on June 4.

The election officials said that 39 counting centres across the state and 38,000 personnel will be involved in the counting exercise.