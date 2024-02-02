LS poll victory crucial to ensure people live their desire: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that the victory in the ensuing Parliamentary polls was crucial to ensure that the people live the life they desire and safeguard the state's rights.

Writing for his party cadre, Stalin, who is on a fortnight long foreign business trip to Spain, US and Australia, said that the DMK was determined to end the dictatorial and undemocratic approach of the fascist BJP.

"Victory in the ensuing parliamentary polls was crucial for the people to speak the language, do the business, wear the cloth, eat the food they wish and choose the government of their liking. Realising this, the DMK has started and continues its poll works enthusiastically, " the CM said.

Referring to the various committees constituted by the party for the LS polls and the resolution adopted at the recent state conference of the DMK youth wing held in Salem, Stalin cited the ongoing seat sharing talks with DMK and allies and said that reports have reached 'me' that the seat sharing talks were progressing in a satisfactory manner taking into account the spirit of alliance and the prevailing conditions in the country.

Recalling the 'failed' promises of the BJP regime, mainly the deposit of Rs 15 lakh in each anoint and creation of two crore jobs per year, Stalin said that the poll promises of the DMK were not like the 'jumla' BJP and its secret ally AIADMK and hence a committee has been constituted for the manifesto preparation.

"People are providing suggestions in person, through post, mail and even QR code with the confidence that the DMK would be in the position to fulfil the promises when the INDIA alliance forms the government.

Cautioning his party workers that the BJP and AIADMK would spread lies to divert their attention, the CM said that the only achievement of the ten-year BJP regime was crushing the democratic forces by implicating them in foisted cases and the saffron party would engage in intimidating activities against the DMK that also keep the media engaged.