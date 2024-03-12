LS poll ties unlikely between DMDK and BJP as Premalatha flays CAA

CHENNAI: In what is seen as a clear sign that its alliance negotiations with the BJP are over, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant said the party would never accept the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.



The statement came a day after the BJP-led Centre notified the rules for the implementation of the controversial Act.

Premalatha said, "DMDK will never accept a divisive legislation that will cause a schism among people on the lines of faith, caste and language." She expressed her concern that this law will instill fear and confusion in people ahead of elections.

She maintained that her party will not accept this legislation until the Centre allays fear in people by issuing a White Paper. Premalatha's statement comes at a time when the party has been holding a series of seat sharing talks with AIADMK and the BJP.