LS poll: Chariot pull for PM Modi fractures OPS faction

CHENNAI: The splinter group led by expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam seems to be heading for yet another fracture, with several prominent functionaries staying away from the meeting that Panneerselvam chaired in a city hotel on Wednesday before the alliance talks with the BJP.

Veteran leader and OPS’s political advisor Panruti S Ramachandran, JCD Prabhakar, V Pugazhendhi, Maruthu Alaguraj, MP R Dharmar and former MLA A Subburathinam were among the key leaders who did not turn up for the meeting.

Speaking to DT Next, sources noted several reasons for this, including Panneerselvam pulling the golden chariot as a religious ritual for BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the BJP's public meeting in Salem.

“How can a leader of a party pull the golden chariot for the leader of another party,” wondered Subburathinam, the election wing secretary of the faction.

He added that giving up Theni constituency to AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran was “unacceptable”.

According to another leader, they were not informed about the meeting.

“So, we preferred to not attend the meeting. It shows that trio - OPS, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian – is taking decisions on their own. They are heading in the wrong direction,” said a disgruntled leader.

Sources in the camp hinted that the chain of events in the last couple of months forced them to quit the OPS faction.

“The MLAs in OPS camp are looking for an opportunity to return to the AIADMK and Edappadi K Palaniswami is also willing to take them back. The recent events will pave the way for returning to their roots,” said political critic Tharasu Shyam.