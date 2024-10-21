LS delimitation may raise hopes of having many kids, but give Tamil names to children, says Stalin

CHENNAI: The Lok Sabha delimitation exercise may raise hopes of many couples to revert to Tamil saying of begetting 16 (kinds of wealth including) children, but whatever be the outcome one should give Tamil names to their kids, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday.

Referring to the census and delimitation process which will redraw the electoral map of India, Stalin said newly wedded couples may give up the idea of begetting few children now.

“The Parliament delimitation process may encourage the couples to have many children and give up thoughts of a small family. But whatever be the outcome, provide Tamil names to your children,” the CM said after solemnising the marriages of 31 couples at a function held under the aegis of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department here.

In the past, the elders used to bless the newly married couples to acquire 16 kinds of wealth (pathinarum petru peru vazhvu vazhga, meaning acquire 16 different kinds of wealth and lead a prosperous life) including fame, education, lineage, wealth, etc., and not 16 children. Gradually, people have come to believe in raising a small family for prosperity, he said.

“That blessing doesn't mean beget 16 children… now a situation has arisen where people think they should now literally raise 16 children and not a small and prosperous family,” Stalin said.