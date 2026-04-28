LPG tankers call off strike after assurances

COIMBATORE: The LPG tanker lorry owners called off their strike on Monday within eight hours after Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) assured the release of pending rental dues amounting to nearly Rs 50 crore.
The South Zone LPG Tanker Lorry Owners Association, representing around 4,500 tankers operating across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry, launched the protest in the morning, demanding immediate settlement of long-pending transportation charges owed by IOCL.
Following the strike call, tanker operators halted loading operations and parked vehicles at various depots, resulting in temporary disruptions in the transportation of LPG to bottling plants across southern states.
These tankers are engaged in the crucial task of transporting LPG from refinery terminals to bottling facilities. According to association representatives, the dues had remained pending for several months, prompting repeated representations to IOCL authorities seeking immediate resolution.
"In response to the protest, the IOCL officials assured of releasing pending payments shortly. So, the strike was withdrawn around 4 pm, bringing the eight-hour agitation to an end and restoring normal LPG transportation operations," said the association president, K Sundararajan.