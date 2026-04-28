LPG tankers call off strike after assurances

The South Zone LPG Tanker Lorry Owners Association, representing around 4,500 tankers operating across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry, launched the protest in the morning, demanding immediate settlement of long-pending transportation charges owed by IOCL.

Following the strike call, tanker operators halted loading operations and parked vehicles at various depots, resulting in temporary disruptions in the transportation of LPG to bottling plants across southern states.