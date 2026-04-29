LPG shortfall, IPL fuel power demand spike

CHENNAI: The LPG shortage due to the West Asia war has added to the sharp rise in power demand in several states, including Tamil Nadu. While neighbouring Kerala has announced load shedding to deal with the situation, officials here said the utility would be able to manage the demand without resorting to power cuts.
Multiple factors, including increased use of induction stoves, the ongoing Indian Premier League season, and rising summer air-conditioning load has resulted in a steep increase in peak power demand and daily energy consumption this month.
On Monday, the State recorded a fresh all-time high peak power demand of 21,117 MW, surpassing the previous record of 21,060 MW registered on April 21. Daily energy consumption had also risen to all-time high of 466.196 million units on April 22.
"We are seeing an additional demand of 300 MW to 350 MW on a daily basis owing to the use of induction stoves," an official said, attributing the shortage in LPG supply, particularly to commercial establishments, for this increase in power demand. Though LPG cylinders remain available for domestic consumers, many households have begun using electric induction stoves to extend cylinder usage, considering the 25-day refill booking cycle, the official added.
The IPL matches are a key factor driving current demand. "We are seeing power demand remaining high even till 1 am. People are not only watching matches at home but also in public spaces, bars, and parks. This is leading to increased power usage," the official said, adding that this is in addition to the seasonal rise in air-conditioner load.
With meteorological department officials warning of a warmer May, power demand is expected to remain high in the coming weeks, the official said.
Despite the surge, the State's power utilities have indicated that adequate arrangements are in place to manage the increased load without resorting to power cuts. "Unlike Kerala, we will not face any load shedding. We are prepared to meet the increasing demand," the official said.
However, residents have reported sporadic nighttime power cuts and low voltage in several parts of the city. A senior TNPDCL official attributed this to local issues and said they would be rectified based on the complaints.
All-time high peak power demand
April 27: 21,117 MW
April 21: 21,060 MW
All-time high energy consumption
April 22: 466.196 MU
April 18: 462.664 MU