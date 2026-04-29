LPG shortfall, IPL fuel power demand spike

Multiple factors, including increased use of induction stoves, the ongoing Indian Premier League season, and rising summer air-conditioning load has resulted in a steep increase in peak power demand and daily energy consumption this month.

On Monday, the State recorded a fresh all-time high peak power demand of 21,117 MW, surpassing the previous record of 21,060 MW registered on April 21. Daily energy consumption had also risen to all-time high of 466.196 million units on April 22.

"We are seeing an additional demand of 300 MW to 350 MW on a daily basis owing to the use of induction stoves," an official said, attributing the shortage in LPG supply, particularly to commercial establishments, for this increase in power demand. Though LPG cylinders remain available for domestic consumers, many households have begun using electric induction stoves to extend cylinder usage, considering the 25-day refill booking cycle, the official added.