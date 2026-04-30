LPG shortage forces Amma Canteens to cut menu, reduce food output

Field visits to canteens in Egmore and Triplicane on Wednesday revealed that workers have been instructed to reduce cooking due to inadequate gas supply. Chapatis, which require more fuel, have been stopped at several locations, while idli preparation has been significantly reduced.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which operates 383 Amma Canteens, has also shifted to a hub-based cooking model in some areas. Food is now prepared at select centres and distributed to over 18 nearby canteens to keep services running.