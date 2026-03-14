LPG shortage: DMK, allies plan stir on March 15

CHENNAI: The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has announced a statewide protest on March 15 against the BJP-led Union government over the shortage of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders.
In a statement issued on Friday, the alliance said the Union government should have taken preventive measures to ensure proper distribution of LPG cylinders.
Due to the Union government’s inaction, there is a scarcity of cylinders across the State, affecting the public as well as hotels and business establishments, it said, urging the Centre to take immediate steps to resolve the issue.
The alliance also criticised Prime Minister Modi for not addressing the issue in Parliament. Recalling other issues raised by the State, including Metro Rail projects, the Keezhadi excavation and the rural job guarantee scheme, the alliance said Tamil Nadu was facing hardship due to the current shortage of LPG cylinders.
To condemn what it termed the inefficiency of the Union government, the SPA said it would organise demonstrations on March 15 in rural and urban areas across Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, the ruling DMK will hold a meeting of its district secretaries on Monday at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, to discuss preparations for the forthcoming Assembly election.
In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would be chaired by party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and asked all district secretaries to attend without fail.
The meeting assumes significance as the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in the coming days. The party is convening the meeting ahead of the announcement to review organisational preparedness for the polls.