LPG price reduction is sign of LS poll approaching: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinder was an indication that the Lok Sabha polls were fast approaching.

Asked if the LPG cylinder price reduction would put the opposition INDIA alliance on the back foot, stalin said, "No. It is a sign of the elections (Lok Sabha) fast approaching." Stalin was responding to media queries during a visit to his Kolathur constituency where he inspected the ongoing storm water drain works. On whether a decrease in petrol and diesel price could be anticipated, he said, "Won't be surprised (if it happens)."

On the INDIA alliance having 28 parties, Stalin who is also the president of the third largest party in the Lok Sabha said, "It will increase further."

The CM also added that about 99% of storm water drain works were over in his constituency.

Chief minister M K Stalin will be leaving for the third meeting of the INDIA alliance to be held on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

The opposition alliance is expected to release its logo and some crucial details like the coordinator of the alliance during the Mumbai meet.