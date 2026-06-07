LPG price hike, power cuts double whammy: DMDK general secretary Premalatha

In a statement, Premalatha Vijayakant said the fresh increase in cooking gas prices had come at a time when soaring inflation and rising commodity prices were already pushing ordinary families into distress.

"The continuous increase in LPG cylinder prices over the past few months has placed an unbearable burden on poor and middle-class households. Citing fluctuations in international crude oil prices and transferring the burden to the public for the benefit of oil companies is unacceptable," she said.

She pointed out that people were already reeling from the impact of rising petrol, diesel and essential commodity prices, and urged the Centre to immediately roll back the latest LPG price hike in the public interest.