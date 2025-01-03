LPG leaks after tanker overturns on Avinashi flyover; people evacuated, schools shut

CHENNAI: A tanker carrying 20 metric tons of LPG overturned on the Avinashi flyover in Coimbatore, triggering a gas leak and officials are actively working to bring the situation under control.

The tanker overturned at around 3 am on Friday (December 3) and the driver sustained minor injuries, according to Daily Thanthi.

The gas from the tanker is leaking, which poses a grave threat to the people in the immediate vicinity. Realising the danger involved, the authorities have closed the flyover and rerouted the vehicles.

They have also evacuated people within 1 km radius of the accident site.

After operations that continued for more than four hours, the leak has now been stopped.

Officials noted that the absence of overhead power lines on the flyover helped avert a major accident.

Operations are under way to safely remove the tanker using specialised equipment brought from Tiruchy.

Also, more than five schools in the neighborhood were directed to declare holiday and remain closed to ensure that children are safe.