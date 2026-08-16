Tamil Nadu

LPG cylinder e-KYC deadline extended to August 23 in Tamil Nadu

Public sector oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Gas and Hindustan Petroleum supply 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders to households.
Domestic LPG Cylinders
Domestic LPG Cylinders
Updated on

CHENNAI: The deadline for completing e-KYC, or identity verification, for domestic LPG cylinder consumers in Tamil Nadu has been extended to August 23, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The deadline was earlier set to end today.

Verification for LPG Consumers Underway

Public sector oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Gas and Hindustan Petroleum supply 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders to households. After customers purchase a cylinder, the subsidy amount provided by the Central government is credited to their bank accounts.

As part of the process, e-KYC verification of LPG consumers is being carried out across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country. The extension is expected to give consumers additional time to complete the verification process.

Tamil Nadu
LPG cylinder
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in