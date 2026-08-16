LPG cylinder e-KYC deadline extended to August 23 in Tamil Nadu

Public sector oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Gas and Hindustan Petroleum supply 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders to households. After customers purchase a cylinder, the subsidy amount provided by the Central government is credited to their bank accounts.

As part of the process, e-KYC verification of LPG consumers is being carried out across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country. The extension is expected to give consumers additional time to complete the verification process.