LPG crisis: Coimbatore’s Annapoorna limits menu

“Due to the ongoing geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, the restaurant industry is currently facing significant constraints in LPG supplies. As LPG is our primary fuel source, we are experiencing daily shortages.

To ensure that we can continue serving you without a total shutdown, we are implementing temporary measures from March 10, 2026.

Limited menu: We are reducing our menu offerings to focus on essential items.

Revised timings: Availability times for certain products may be altered.”

The management also said it is engaging with the government and suppliers to restore normal LPG supply as soon as possible.