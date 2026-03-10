LPG crisis: Coimbatore’s Annapoorna limits menu

CHENNAI: The renowned Annapoorna restaurant chain in Coimbatore has placed notices at its branches announcing that it will temporarily limit its menu due to a lack of commercial LPG cylinders.
According to the notice, the restaurant will reduce its menu and focus only on essential food items as the hospitality industry is facing severe LPG supply constraints.
“Due to the ongoing geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, the restaurant industry is currently facing significant constraints in LPG supplies. As LPG is our primary fuel source, we are experiencing daily shortages.
To ensure that we can continue serving you without a total shutdown, we are implementing temporary measures from March 10, 2026.
Limited menu: We are reducing our menu offerings to focus on essential items.
Revised timings: Availability times for certain products may be altered.”
The management also said it is engaging with the government and suppliers to restore normal LPG supply as soon as possible.
The situation follows the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran in the Middle East. With key sea routes affected, LPG supplies have been disrupted, leading to shortages.
Several hotels across Tamil Nadu have reportedly begun limiting their services due to the shortage. Meanwhile, the Union government has increased the waiting period for booking LPG cylinders to 25 days from 21 days for both commercial and domestic consumers.
On March 6, the government invoked, sparingly used emergency powers to direct oil refineries to ramp up LPG production to increase the availability of domestic cooking gas to avoid potential disruptions due to the widening West Asia conflict.
On March 7, the prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively.