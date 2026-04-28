LPG bunks shutdown across TN as supply crunch deepens

In Chennai, the impact is quite evident. With several bunks either closed or operating intermittently, autos continue to queue up at the few outlets that have stock. Across locations, operators said bunks have remained closed for months due to the absence of fresh stock. A representative of Shri Jayalakshmi Fuels in Avadi said, "Our last sale was on March 11. After that, no load has come. Even our vehicle has been waiting at the Sriperumbudur plant for a week, but we still haven't received a supply."

He added that the issue is not limited to a single outlet. "Our brand operations were largely shut across Tamil Nadu. Only recently, supply has started picking up in a few districts like Tiruchy and Tirunelveli," he said.