LPF: Centre, State more concerned on privatisation

The executive committee meeting of LPF was held in Tiruchy, in which as many as 35 resolutions were passed, including to insist that the state government implement the pension scheme introduced by the DMK government, condemning the TVK government for penalising the voices of the people who fight for their rights and condemning the confusing budget presentation.

Later, speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said both the Centre and the State governments are in the process of privatising the public sector firms and are not concerned about the livelihood of the working class. “The meeting instructed the members to equip themselves to get ready for the fight to ensure the rights,” he said.