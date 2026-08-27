LPF: Centre, State more concerned on privatisation

TIRUCHY: As the Centre and the State governments are more concerned about privatisation, which would affect the livelihood of the working-class people, the members of the trade unions should equip themselves for fighting against the government and retrieve the rights, said M Shanmugam, General Secretary, Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) here on Wednesday.
The executive committee meeting of LPF was held in Tiruchy, in which as many as 35 resolutions were passed, including to insist that the state government implement the pension scheme introduced by the DMK government, condemning the TVK government for penalising the voices of the people who fight for their rights and condemning the confusing budget presentation.
Later, speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said both the Centre and the State governments are in the process of privatising the public sector firms and are not concerned about the livelihood of the working class. “The meeting instructed the members to equip themselves to get ready for the fight to ensure the rights,” he said.
He also appealed to the TVK government to ensure implementation of the pension scheme introduced by the previous DMK government, and it should not neglect the pension scheme citing financial instability.
He cautioned that the privatisation move in all government departments in Tamil Nadu would refuse the reservation in employment and the TVK government is more concerned with the privatisation move on par with the Union government, he said.
He also warned that the Federation would always oppose the appointments on contract basis. “We opposed it during the DMK period and we will continue to oppose such a move in the present TVK government too”, he said.