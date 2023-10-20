LPA to bring heavy rain for coastal, interior dists of TN from Oct 22 to 24

CHENNAI: Many areas in coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience intense spells from October 22 to 24 under the influence of system formed over Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday.

The officials stated that northeast monsoon is expected to commence over southern peninsular India in the next two days and will be weak in the initial phase of the monsoon.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area formed over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

"The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over west central Bay of Bengal on October 23. Under its influence, a few areas in coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Other places might get light to moderate rain in the coming days due to the same, " P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone center of RMC told DT Next.

The official further added as the low-pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea it led to the setting in of easterlies and northeasterlies over southern peninsular India. It results in weakening the northeast monsoon rainfall activity for the next few days.

For Chennai and suburbs, the weather department predicted mild showers in the evening hours from Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop for the next few days in the city.

In the last 24 hours, several districts witnessed light to moderate rain. Of which, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kanniyakumari district with 6 cm. Followed by Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram received 3 cm rainfall each.