LP becomes less marked, North TN to get heavy rains till Nov 16

CHENNAI: The IMD on Wednesday said that yesterday's Low Pressure area over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu and adjoining south

Andhra Pradesh coasts has become less marked.

However, the associated upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Tamil Nadu till November 16,

Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 13 & 14, Kerala till November 17 and over South Interior Karnataka on November 14 & 15.

It said Light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema till November 16.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area, tomorrow.

On November 15, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Nilgiris, Coimbatore,

Tiruppur districts and Karaikal area and on November 16 Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till November 16.

The forecast for Chennai city and its neighbourhood is that one or two spells of Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas.

Meanwhile, rainfall occurred at a few places over Tamilnadu, at many places over North Tamilnadu and at one or two places over South Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Sirkazhi and Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm during the last 24 hrs ending at 0830 hrs this morning, followed by Puducherry 12, Manalmedu 11, Puducherry Town , Jayamkondam (dist Ariyalur) 8 each, Lalpet (dist Cuddalore), Patthukannu (dist Puducherry), Bahour (dist Puducherry), Manalmedu (dist Mayiladuthurai), Sendurai (dist Ariyalur), Gummidipoondi (dist Tiruvallur) 7 each.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed some of the Central districts and delta distrcts of the state.

Schools and colleges were declared a holdiay for a day in some districts including Karaikal in Puducherry.

Also Holiday was declared for schools only in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore districts.