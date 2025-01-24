Lowlifes slandering against Periyar, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Training his guns at actor Seeman led Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and others denigrating rationalist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy, state irrigation minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that those slandering against Periyar are lowlifes.

Speaking at a function organised to welcome over 3,000 members of the other parties, mostly NTK at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalaym, Duraimurugan said, “But for Periyar, I would have been roaming around wearing a loincloth. We are smart and educated now because of Periyar. Those slandering against Periyar are lowlifes.”

Duraimurugan’s comments come in the backdrop of NTK leader Seeman making controversial statements and reportedly misquoting Periyar on more than a few occasions in the recent past. Apart from refusing to back down even after leaders of the Dravidian movement provided evidence to disprove his claims, Seeman has been insisting that there were fundamental flaws in Periyar.

The NTK leader insisted that he would produce evidence to validate his claims in the court hearing a related case.