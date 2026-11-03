Lower court acquits DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan & family in 20-year-old assets case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Thoothukudi, registered the case in 2006, when the DMK came to power, alleging that he had accumulated assets worth Rs 2.07 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. The prosecution alleged that he amassed the wealth between 2001 and 2006, during the AIADMK regime, when he was a minister. He later joined the DMK.

The DVAC booked seven people in this case: Anitha Radhakrishnan, his wife Jeyakanthi, sons Anantha Padmanabhan, Anantha Ramakrishnan and Anantha Maheswaran, and brothers Shanmuganathan and Sivanandathan.