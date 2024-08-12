Low turnout of tourists in Kodaikanal big concern for stakeholders

MADURAI: The low count of visitors in Kodaikanal is seen as a cause for concern for many stakeholders, who rely on tourism industry.

Even weekends have experienced a significant decline in footfall in Kodaikanal, which normally draws a large number of tourists from Kerala.

But the catastrophic landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad gave many people from the neighboring state second thoughts about travelling to Kodaikanal, S Abdul Gani Raja, president, Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners Association said on Sunday.

According to A Robin, president, Tourist Guides Association, Kodaikanal, said on an average, Kerala tourists account for 60 per cent of the industry’s total income every year. Unlike the days when Malalayam film ‘Manjummel Boys’ partially filmed in Guna Caves, attracted many Kerala tourists to revel in Kodaikanal, the situation now has turned worse.

However, the stakeholders are looking forward to the second season from the middle of August to October. Many Kerala tourists usually throng Kodaikanal on the occasion of Onam festival, which falls in September, Robin told DT Next.

“On the other hand, continuation of e-pass, which remains in effect until September this year, has dealt a yet another serious blow to tourism in this hill station,” he said.

According to A Ramesh, president, Kodaikanal Taxi Drivers Association, usually during Tamil month of Aadi the footfall is low.

District Tourism Officer, H Govindaraj says that since it is raining at frequent intervals in Kodaikanal, tourists from various places keep calling to know the situation and are also worried after the aftermath of the disastrous Wayanad landslides.