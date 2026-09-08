Low rainfall in Nilgiris raises drinking water shortage concerns in Gudalur

CHENNAI: Insufficient rainfall in Gudalur and surrounding areas of the Nilgiris district has reduced water flow in major rivers, raising concerns over a possible drinking water shortage in the coming days.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Gudalur and its surrounding areas usually receive southwest and northeast monsoon rainfall between June and November.
The Meteorological Department had already forecast that rainfall would be below normal this year.
Rainfall has decreased further in the past few days. With insufficient southwest monsoon rain and increasing heat this week, water flow in the region's main rivers has declined. The fall in water flow has also reduced groundwater levels, affecting agriculture.
The water flow in rivers supplying drinking water has also declined sharply. The Pandiar, Mayar, Soladi and Ponnani rivers have reportedly receded to the extent that rocks are visible.
The public has been urged to use the available drinking water economically and avoid wastage.