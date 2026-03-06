Low-profile Bharat Jodo organiser Tilak Congress’s surprise Rajya Sabha choice

CHENNAI: The Congress on Thursday nominated its national secretary, Christopher Tilak, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Tamil Nadu, a choice that surprised many in political circles, as he has largely remained a low-profile organisational figure.
Tilak, who hails from Tiruchy, currently serves as a national secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and is the party’s in-charge for several northeastern states, including Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. He had earlier overseen party affairs in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
In Tamil Nadu, Tilak has held several organisational roles in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, including the SC/ST wing and the Youth Congress.
Party sources said Tilak has played a key organisational role in initiatives such as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and the conduct of internal elections in the Indian Youth Congress. He is considered a close associate of both Rahul Gandhi and Kharge.
Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers at the Secretariat, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said Tilak comes from a modest background.
“He has only one sovereign of gold and Rs 13,000 in cash and no other assets. Congress has nominated a candidate from a humble background,” he said, thanking the party leadership.
Tilak said his political journey had been shaped by the encouragement of senior leaders.
“I may not yet be widely known among the people of Tamil Nadu, but my work will introduce me to them. I will carry out the responsibilities expected of me for the people of the State,” he said, expressing gratitude to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, as well as Chief Minister MK Stalin.
An engineering graduate from Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, Tilak later pursued management studies at the Thiagarajar School of Management. Before entering full-time politics, he worked with an international apparel brand.