Low pressure warning: TN fishermen told to return by Nov 12 night

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, forecast that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal on November 13, with the potential for further intensification.

An official release said that all categories of fishing vessels, including traditional country boats engaged in fishing activities along the eastern coastal areas, have been strictly advised to return to the shore by November 12 night. Boat owners and operators were also required to ensure that their vessels are safely navigated back and securely moored at the designated fishing harbour. Fishing tokens will not be issued to any fishing boats starting from November 13 (tomorrow) until further notice.

The Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare has strongly appealed to all fishermen to strictly follow weather warnings issued by the IMD and advisories released by the department, the release added.