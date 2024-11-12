Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal unlikely to intensify, says weather department

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) director S Balachandran on Tuesday stated that the low-pressure area that has formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is unlikely to intensify further, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The low pressure area that has formed on Monday moved westwards and now lies over the south west bay of Bengal and adjoining west central bay off north Tamil Nadu and adjoining the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

The system is likely to bring heavy rain for the next few hours.

Due to this, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on November 12.