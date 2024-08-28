Low-pressure area likely to form over Middle east and Bay of Bengal on 29.08.2024

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area likely to form over East Central & adjoining North Bay of Bengal on 29 August, said the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC).

According to Weather department it is likely to move west-northwestwards close to South Odisha & North Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 2 days.

Meanwhile, In the early hours on Wednesday Chennai witnessed a mild showers around the city.

According to RMC, in Chennai, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Light to Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28°C.