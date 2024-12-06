Low-pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Dec 7

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Saturday and it is likely to move and reach southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka - Tamil Nadu coasts on December 12, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal tomorrow (Saturday).

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka – Tamil Nadu coasts around December 12.

The low-pressure area is likely to trigger intense rain over south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

The rest of state is expected to witness light to moderate rain.