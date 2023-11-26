Low-pressure area likely to form on Monday, coastal districts of TN to witness spells

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, the system is likely to bring heavy rain over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

The cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea, under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 29.

"Several areas in coastal districts including Chennai are expected to get moderate showers along with thunderstorms and lightning due to the system over the sea. Also, an intense rainfall warning issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts for the next two days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone center in Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Fishermen in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by November 28, as the strong wind is likely to prevail over the Bay of Bengal under the influence of a low-pressure area is expected to form in the same region tomorrow.

A City-based independent weather blogger stated, "As a low-pressure area to form in the next 48 hours, moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur over some areas in north coastal districts. Whereas, South Tamil Nadu will receive mild showers for the next few days."

According to RMC rainfall data on Saturday, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Cuddalore with 17 cm. Followed by Mayiladathurai 11 cm, Tirunelveli and Perambalur 9 cm each. Other districts including Villupuram, Ariyalur, Namakkal, and Pudukottai recorded 4 to 6 cm of rainfall.