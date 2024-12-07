Low-pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal in next 12 hrs; yellow alert for TN

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal within the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, and issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu.

The weather department said the yellow alert is for December 11 to 13, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall and strong winds in the region, said a Thanthi TV report.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, had on Friday predicted heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu on December 11 and 12.

A yellow warning, predicting heavy rains, has been issued for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Some areas in Chennai are likely to get light to moderate rains in the next two days, with misty/hazy mornings; and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius and 25 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

(With inputs from Bureau)