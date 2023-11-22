Low-pressure area is likely to form over Andaman on Nov 26

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman sea and adjoining areas on November 26. It is likely to bring rain over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from next week, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday. Many areas in delta districts are expected to receive heavy rain for the next three days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. The system is likely to emerge over South Andaman on Saturday. "Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on November 26. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on November 27," Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC told reporters.

For the next 24 hours, an orange alert is issued for four districts - Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over isolated areas in Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

"As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas might receive moderate rain for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to drop in the daytime and record around 29 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations," said Balachandran.

Fishermen are advised to return to the shore before November 26 as a strong wind is likely to prevail over the sea. The official added that the northeast monsoon has been vigorous for TN. From October 1 to November 22, the state received 24 cm against its normal rainfall 31 cm which is 15 percent less. Chennai district received 39 cm that is 30 percent more deficit than average rainfall.