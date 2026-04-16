Low-level bridge on Chennai-Kumari NH collapses in Thanjavur

A low-level bridge constructed around 30 years ago at Puthu Theru near Sethubavachatram across the Kattaru was in a pathetic condition for the past few years. Despite several complaints, there has been no action to date.

In such a scenario, on Wednesday evening, a crack appeared on the bridge, and it suddenly caved in. The police rushed to the spot and diverted the traffic. The vehicles had to go around 20 kms more to continue the travel on the ECR.