Low-level bridge on Chennai-Kumari NH collapses in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A low-level bridge on the Chennai-Kanniyakumari national highway at Sethubavachatram in Peravurani taluk of Thanjavur caved in, and the traffic on the section of road has been diverted since Wednesday evening.
The ECR/NH 32 witnesses a heavy traffic flow as the commuters prefer this section of road to travel from Kanniyakumari to Rameswaram, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, Nagore, Velankanni and Puducherry. The key stretch transports seafood, coconut and their by-products from coastal areas along the ECR and coconut farms from Pattukkottai and Peravurani.
A low-level bridge constructed around 30 years ago at Puthu Theru near Sethubavachatram across the Kattaru was in a pathetic condition for the past few years. Despite several complaints, there has been no action to date.
In such a scenario, on Wednesday evening, a crack appeared on the bridge, and it suddenly caved in. The police rushed to the spot and diverted the traffic. The vehicles had to go around 20 kms more to continue the travel on the ECR.
The NHAI officials who visited the spot and conducted an inspection assured that repair works would commence post-election.