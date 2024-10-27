Low-floor buses with retrofitting for differently-abled people flagged off in Madurai

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan launched 9 low-floor buses in Madurai on Sunday.

These buses have specially been designed for people with disabilities. These buses feature ramps, digital boards, announcement systems, and space for wheelchairs, ensuring easy travel for all.

Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan launched 9 low-floor buses in Madurai on Sunday. These buses have specially been designed for people with disabilities.

These buses feature ramps, digital boards, announcement systems, and space for wheelchairs, ensuring easy travel for all.

The fleet includes wheelchair-accessible seating areas, LED display boards for real-time route information, rear camera systems for enhanced driver navigation, and advanced fire safety nozzle engines.

Additionally, the buses are equipped with emergency hatchets, blind spot mirrors, and an innovative kneeling feature that lowers the bus for effortless wheelchair boarding.

Audio announcements also cater to visually impaired passengers. This initiative underscores the commitment to inclusive and secure public transportation, setting a new standard for accessibility and convenience.

The launch demonstrates a significant step towards modernizing public transportation, ensuring equal access and convenience for all citizens. By prioritizing safety, comfort, and inclusivity, this fleet serves as a model for future transportation initiatives.