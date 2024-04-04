Low balance fine is 'digital dacoity' in Modi’s New India: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday criticized the enormity of fines collected by banks for breaching low minimum balance norms and said that the fine was 'digital dacoity' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India.

Posting a newspaper report pointing to banks collecting a whopping Rs 21,000 crore from customers for breaching the minimum balance norm, Stalin said the regime led by Modi, which snatched away even the minimum cash savings from the purses of the people, has appropriated Rs 21,000 crore from the poor in the name of imposing fine for not maintaining minimum balance.

Pointing out that the union government has waived several lakhs of crores of corporate loans and reduced corporate tax from 30 to 22%, Stalin, in a message posted on micro blogging site ‘X’ said, “Shall we allow such a merciless government, which generously offers tax concessions running into several lakhs of crores to corporates every year, to engage in digital dacoity and plunder the poor?”

Accusing the PM of lying that his government was not for the rich and crorepatis but only the poor, the CM cited the Rs 21,000 crore minimum balance fine and wondered, “Is this the government that protects the welfare of the poor.”