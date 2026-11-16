Love beyond borders: Hosur pilot ties the knot with Vietnamese teacher in a traditional Hindu wedding

Karthikeyan (33), a pilot with a private airline, married Triu Thi Ngan (23), a teacher at a private school in Vietnam, on November 13 at the Arulmigu Sri Arunagirinathar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

The couple's journey began through conversations on the HelloTalk app, where they connected over their shared interest in learning Japanese. Their regular interactions gradually developed into friendship and eventually blossomed into love.

After communicating through video calls and mobile phones, the couple decided to meet in person. Accordingly, Triu Thi Ngan travelled from Vietnam to India in June this year and met Karthikeyan.

Following their meeting, the couple decided to get married and sought the approval of their respective families. After both families consented, the wedding was solemnised according to Hindu customs on November 13 in the presence of Karthikeyan's relatives and family members.

Recalling his conversations with his parents, Karthikeyan said they were initially hesitant about the marriage but eventually accepted his decision.