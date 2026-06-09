Lottery king Martin, family challenge Rs 457 cr ED attachment before Madras HC

The Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered notice to the department, returnable in six weeks, in a batch of 39 appeals filed by the individuals and companies connected to them.

Martin, the managing director of Sikkim Lotteries, was accused of causing a loss of Rs 910.29 crore to the Sikkim Government through the fraudulent sale of lottery tickets in Kerala between 2009 and 2010. In connection with this, a CBI case was registered, following which the ED registered an ECIR and attached properties worth Rs 456.84 crore belonging to Martin, his relatives, and others.