Lottery baron Santiago Martin's wife Leema Rose quits IJK, may join LJK

CHENNAI: Leema Rose, wife of ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, has resigned from the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), fuelling speculation that she may join or extend support to her son Jose Charles’ newly floated Lachiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) in Puducherry.
Citing lack of recognition from the party leadership, Rose stepped down from her post as joint general secretary on February 10, stating that she had waited eight months for a response but received no formal communication from the leadership.
Founded by academician T R Paarivendhar, IJK is an ally of the BJP. Rose joined the party in 2012, serving as deputy general secretary till 2019, and later, as joint general secretary. She also claimed to have led several agitations against social injustice while contributing to the party’s growth.
Rose's resignation comes amid political churn in the family. Her son Jose Charles recently launched the LJK after quitting the Puducherry BJP and has announced that he will contest the upcoming Assembly elections as a chief ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, her son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna had earlier quit the Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK to join actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, where he serves as general secretary.
Rose is also a director of the Martin Group of companies, which has interests in lottery, real estate and hospitality.
