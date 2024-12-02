Lost at sea for 10 days, Thoothukudi fishermen return to tell the tale

MADURAI: Six fishermen, who were put to a survival test after an engine of their boat failed, returned to Threspuram shore in Thoothukudi safely on Sunday. They set sail a week ago.

Their ordeal at sea came to an end after ten days. Recounting the days of survival, S Vignesh, one of the survivors, said as they were engaged in multi-day fishing at sea, they had rations on the boat for a week. They ensured not to run out of food and also opted for rainwater to quench their thirst.

According to T Vijayaraghavan, Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, as the fishermen, who ventured into the sea off Threspuram on November 21 by an unregistered boat, did not return to shore until November 26, the Indian Coast Guard Station, Mandapam was alerted on November 29.

As reported by the boat owner, the boat was stranded at about 20 nautical miles off Pamban shore.

The secretary of Vadapagam Nattu Padagu Meenavar Panchayathaar, Threspuram was informed that the boat was stranded owing to leakage from the diesel tank.

With the aid of three country boats, fellow fishermen from Threspuram swung into a rescue operation. However, they returned on Saturday night after learning that some Tharuvaikulam fishermen aboard a mechanised boat had come to the aid by providing 60 litres of diesel.

“After that, the stranded fishermen reached Threspuram shore at around 3 pm,” the Assistant Director said.