Lorry owners protest illegal use of tractors

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Dec 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-19 01:30:56.0  )
Lorry owners staging a protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

TIRUCHY: Alleging that the PWD officials allow the tractor owners to transport river sand by flouting the norms, the sand lorry owners staged a protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

Sources said a government sand quarry at Govindanattuchery near Papanasam in Thanjavur was flouting the Government Order on transporting sand.

Though there is no permit for tractors, the PWD officials have been allowing these vehicles against the GO, said Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Association president Rajamani, who led the protest.

They raised slogans against the PWD officials and demanded to stop the tractors from transporting sand.

