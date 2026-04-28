Lorry hits government bus near Tindivanam; driver killed, 40 injured

CHENNAI: A government bus driver was killed and around 40 passengers were injured after a lorry hit a government bus near Tindivanam on Tuesday (April 28), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The accident occurred near Salavathi when a lorry coming from Tiruvannamalai towards Puducherry attempted to cross the highway without noticing the approaching bus.
The lorry rammed into the bus, causing it to overturn. In the impact, around 40 passengers sustained injuries.
The bus driver, identified as Sakthivel, died on the spot. His body was sent to Tindivanam Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot, rescued those trapped inside the bus and sent them to Tindivanam and nearby government hospitals for treatment.
Following the accident, traffic was disrupted for over 5 km on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.
The lorry driver fled the scene and police are searching for him.