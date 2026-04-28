Lorry hits government bus near Tindivanam; driver killed, 40 injured

The bus driver, identified as Sakthivel, died on the spot. His body was sent to Tindivanam Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot, rescued those trapped inside the bus and sent them to Tindivanam and nearby government hospitals for treatment.

Following the accident, traffic was disrupted for over 5 km on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.

The lorry driver fled the scene and police are searching for him.