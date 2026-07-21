Lorry fatally runs over Tirupur couple on bike

Police said Annamalai (55), a differently abled employee of a private firm was driving a two wheeler with his wife Baby (47) in pillion on Dharapuram Road, when a lorry hit them from behind near the roundana in the morning.

In the impact, the couple was thrown onto the road and eventually, the lorry ran over them. The public immediately rushed them to a Government Hospital in Kangeyam, however they died by then.