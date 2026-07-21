Lorry fatally runs over Tirupur couple on bike

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old differently-abled man and his wife riding a two-wheeler were fatally knocked down by a lorry in Tirupur on Tuesday (July 21).
Police said Annamalai (55), a differently abled employee of a private firm was driving a two wheeler with his wife Baby (47) in pillion on Dharapuram Road, when a lorry hit them from behind near the roundana in the morning.
In the impact, the couple was thrown onto the road and eventually, the lorry ran over them. The public immediately rushed them to a Government Hospital in Kangeyam, however they died by then.
The couple from Kalimedu in Kangeyam is survived by a 16-year-old daughter, studying first year diploma at a private polytechnic college in Erode and an eight year old son studying class four at a private school in Kangeyam.
The Kangeyam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.