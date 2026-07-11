Lorry driver electrocutes two children, dies by suicide in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old lorry driver allegedly electrocuted his two children before dying by suicide at his house near Pudukkottai in Thoothukudi district on Saturday (July 11).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, he had been under severe mental distress after his wife left the family around six months ago.
The deceased have been identified as Maria Michael (45), his daughter Maria Nirosha (14), a Class 9 student, and his son Maria Keniston (12), a Class 7 student.
The family lived in Saveriyarpuram near Pudukottai. Michael had been residing with his father and the two children after his wife, Sabitha Ronicam, allegedly separated from the family due to domestic issues.
According to police, Michael woke up around midnight while the children were asleep and wrapped electric wires around their hands and legs before passing electricity through them. The siblings died on the spot.
He then allegedly wrapped an electric wire around his own leg and died by suicide through electrocution.
Police have registered a case and launched an further investigation.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.