Lorry driver electrocutes two children, dies by suicide in Thoothukudi

According to a Daily Thanthi report, he had been under severe mental distress after his wife left the family around six months ago.

The deceased have been identified as Maria Michael (45), his daughter Maria Nirosha (14), a Class 9 student, and his son Maria Keniston (12), a Class 7 student.

The family lived in Saveriyarpuram near Pudukottai. Michael had been residing with his father and the two children after his wife, Sabitha Ronicam, allegedly separated from the family due to domestic issues.